National Politics

SC agents investigate man shot while running from police

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 04:24 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

SUMTER, S.C.

South Carolina detectives are looking into why a local police officer shot an armed-robbery suspect.

Sumter Police Department spokeswoman Tonyia McGirt said Sunday that State Law Enforcement Division agents were called after the Saturday night shooting that started with a stickup.

McGirt said in a news release the wounded man is 35-year-old Christopher Jermaine Cummings. He was treated at a hospital and released to authorities.

Authorities say Sumter County sheriff's deputies were called to a motel Saturday night after someone reported being robbed behind the business. The victim described the thief, his vehicle and license tag, adding he was armed with a pistol.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sumter police officers spotted the suspect's vehicle minutes later. The fleeing suspect crashed his getaway car into a parked vehicle, tried running away and was shot.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video