National Politics

Authorities identify man shot by state police in Penasco

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 03:07 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

PENASCO, N.M.

Authorities have released more details about the fatal shooting of a domestic violence suspect shot in northern New Mexico.

New Mexico State Police say 39-year-old Nelson Rodarte of Penasco had a loaded rifle in his hands and a loaded revolver in his pocket when he was killed by law enforcement.

Police and Taos County Sheriff's deputies responded around 8 a.m. Saturday when Rodarte was harassing his girlfriend and her relatives at their home.

According to authorities, Rodarte had assaulted his girlfriend the previous night.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police say Rodarte, who had several arrest warrants, initially barricaded himself inside but then moved to the roof.

A state police officer and a deputy fired their weapons when he refused to put down a rifle, which was pointed at them.

The shooting remains under investigation.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video