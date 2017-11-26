Authorities identify man shot by state police in Penasco

Authorities have released more details about the fatal shooting of a domestic violence suspect shot in northern New Mexico.
New Mexico State Police say 39-year-old Nelson Rodarte of Penasco had a loaded rifle in his hands and a loaded revolver in his pocket when he was killed by law enforcement.
Police and Taos County Sheriff's deputies responded around 8 a.m. Saturday when Rodarte was harassing his girlfriend and her relatives at their home.
According to authorities, Rodarte had assaulted his girlfriend the previous night.
Never miss a local story.
Police say Rodarte, who had several arrest warrants, initially barricaded himself inside but then moved to the roof.
A state police officer and a deputy fired their weapons when he refused to put down a rifle, which was pointed at them.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Comments