Report: Juneau's rape kit backlog is 'one of the worst'

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 02:38 PM

JUNEAU, Alaska

A report found Juneau is the "worst city when it comes to testing rape kits."

The Juneau Empire reports Vanessa Nason, a researcher and journalist with the news site MuckRock, has been working since April to discover what happens when a police department takes physical evidence from a sexual assault or rape.

Nason sent dozens of information requests to police departments across the country. She received a response from the Juneau Police Department in late October. Nason says, "Nationwide, it's one of the worst we've seen."

Soon after Nason published a story about the Juneau data, the Alaska Department of Public Safety published a report that counted all untested rape kits in police custody in Alaska. It found 3,484, more per capita than any other state in the country.

