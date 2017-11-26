National Politics

Prosecutors: Armed man shot, wounded by police in Trenton

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 01:33 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 9 MINUTES AGO

TRENTON, N.J.

Authorities say an armed man was shot by police in New Jersey's capital city when he reached for a gun while running away from officers.

Bahin Lynch remained hospitalized Sunday in serious but stable condition, one day after the shooting occurred in Trenton. The 38-year-old city man is charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses, and it wasn't known Sunday if he's retained an attorney.

Mercer County Prosecutors say Lynch and several other people were stopped by detectives around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. When they spotted a handgun near Lynch's waistline, authorities say Lynch ran off.

Lynch then allegedly reached for the gun from his waistband and turned his body toward the detectives. Two of them then fired shots and Lynch was struck.

No officers were injured.

