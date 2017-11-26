National Politics

Police say driver hits 130 mph after fleeing traffic stop

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 11:31 AM

PUTNEY, Vt.

Vermont State Police say a West Windsor man is facing charges of attempting to elude police and gross negligent operation after fleeing a traffic stop and hitting speeds of 130 mph during a chase.

Police say 52-year-old William Burch was stopped on Interstate 91 in Westminster on Saturday morning for speeding. But police say after pulling over he sped off. He got off the highway and stopped in a parking lot in Putney where he was arrested.

Burch is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 26. It's unknown if he's being represented by an attorney.

He was also issued tickets for having an unregistered vehicle, plates that weren't assigned to the vehicle, driving in the breakdown lane and passing on the right.

