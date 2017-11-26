National Politics

Pennsylvanians increasingly turning to new protective orders

Associated Press

November 26, 2017 09:46 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Pennsylvanians are increasingly turning to a two-year-old Pennsylvania law that expanded protective orders for victims of sexual violence and intimidation.

The Sexual Violence and Intimidation Act that went into effect in July 2015 provides two new types of orders beyond "protection from abuse" orders that have long been available.

One of the new legal mechanisms is a protection-from-intimidation order. It's designed to help children who are being harassed or stalked by non-family members who are adults.

The other is a sexual violence protection order. That's for victims of sexual violence whose attackers are not family members or dating partners but strangers, friends, acquaintances and the like.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

State lawmakers are also debating whether to make additional improvements to the system.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video