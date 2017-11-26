State trooper sues superiors over suspension, demotion

FILE - In this March 24, 2014, file photo, Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner Dora Schriro speaks at a news conference in Middletown, Conn. Schriro is among those being sued by State Police Master Sgt. Patrick Torneo, who filed the lawsuit in federal court in November 2017 claiming he was unjustly demoted and suspended over unproven drunken driving allegations. Torneo is seeking reinstatement to lieutenant and an undisclosed amount of damages. Dave Collins, File AP Photo