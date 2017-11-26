FILE - In this March 24, 2014, file photo, Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner Dora Schriro speaks at a news conference in Middletown, Conn. Schriro is among those being sued by State Police Master Sgt. Patrick Torneo, who filed the lawsuit in federal court in November 2017 claiming he was unjustly demoted and suspended over unproven drunken driving allegations. Torneo is seeking reinstatement to lieutenant and an undisclosed amount of damages.
National Politics

State trooper sues superiors over suspension, demotion

Associated Press

November 26, 2017 08:07 AM

HARTFORD, Conn.

A Connecticut State Police master sergeant is suing his superiors, saying he was unjustly demoted and suspended over unproven drunken driving allegations.

Master Sgt. Patrick Torneo filed the lawsuit in federal court earlier this month. He's seeking reinstatement to lieutenant and an undisclosed amount of damages.

The lawsuit says Middletown police officers found Torneo in his cruiser on the side of a road in April 2013, the morning after he rescued a wounded fellow officer during an active shooting situation in Westbrook. No charges were filed.

Torneo was promoted to lieutenant and awarded a medal for bravery.

The lawsuit says state police later suspended Torneo for five days and demoted him back to master sergeant for the Middletown situation.

State police referred questions to the attorney general's office, which declined to comment.

