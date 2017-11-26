New Jersey's latest bear hunt may also be last for a while

FILE – In this Dec. 8, 2014, file photo, Kim Tinnes, center left, with New Jersey's Division of Fish and Wildlife, weighs a 346-pound male bear brought for check-in on the first day of a state-sponsored bear hunt to the Whittingham Wildlife Management Area in Fredon, N.J. New Jersey's firearm-only black bear hunting season scheduled for Dec. 4 to 9, 2017, may be the state's last for some time, since Democratic Gov.-elect Phil Murphy has said he plans to impose a moratorium on the hunts. Mel Evans, File AP Photo