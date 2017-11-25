Pallbearers carry Border Patrol agent Rogelio Martinez into Our Lady of Guadalupe Church for a funeral Mass, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 in El Paso, Texas.
Pallbearers carry Border Patrol agent Rogelio Martinez into Our Lady of Guadalupe Church for a funeral Mass, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 in El Paso, Texas. The El Paso Times via AP Mark Lambie
Pallbearers carry Border Patrol agent Rogelio Martinez into Our Lady of Guadalupe Church for a funeral Mass, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 in El Paso, Texas. The El Paso Times via AP Mark Lambie

National Politics

The Latest: Funeral for Border Patrol agent held in El Paso

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 05:21 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

EL PASO, Texas

The Latest on the funeral for a border patrol agent in Texas (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

Family, friends and law enforcement officers came to a West Texas church for funeral services for a Border Patrol agent who died last weekend from head and other injuries.

A private funeral mass was held Saturday afternoon in El Paso for Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Border Patrol spokesman Ramiro Cordero said the turnout by law officers "honors" Martinez for his sacrifice in protecting U.S. borders.

A bagpiper played as pallbearers carried Martinez's body into Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. The cause of Martinez's death Sunday is under investigation. His partner, whose name hasn't been released, was seriously injured.

Both agents were found Nov. 18 in a culvert near Van Horn, 30 miles (50 kilometers) from the Mexican border and 110 miles (175 kilometers) southeast of El Paso.

___

3:35 p.m.

Pallbearers carried a U.S. flag-draped coffin into a West Texas church for the funeral of a Border Patrol agent who died last weekend from head and other injuries.

A private funeral mass was underway Saturday afternoon in El Paso for Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was expected to be among the mourners at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. The El Paso Times reports that a firetruck parked near the church displayed an American flag atop a ladder.

The cause of Martinez's death Sunday is under investigation. His partner, whose name hasn't been released, was seriously injured.

Both agents were found Nov. 18 in a culvert near Van Horn, 30 miles (50 kilometers) from the Mexican border and 110 miles (175 kilometers) southeast of El Paso.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video