Lapeer County Sheriff Scott McKenna discusses a police chase that led to the death of Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Eric Overall on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office in Lapeer, Mich.
Lapeer County Sheriff Scott McKenna discusses a police chase that led to the death of Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Eric Overall on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office in Lapeer, Mich. The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP Terray Sylvester
Lapeer County Sheriff Scott McKenna discusses a police chase that led to the death of Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Eric Overall on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office in Lapeer, Mich. The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP Terray Sylvester

National Politics

Man fleeing police charged after car fatally strikes deputy

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 11:45 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich.

A man charged with murder after a sheriff's deputy in Michigan was struck and killed by a car has been denied bond.

Christopher Berak was arraigned Saturday on charges of first-degree homicide and murder of a peace officer. A not guilty plea was entered for him.

Authorities say 50-year-old Oakland County Deputy Eric Overall was outside his squad car after midnight Thursday preparing to deploy "stop sticks" designed to deflate vehicles' tires at a Brandon Township intersection when he was hit by Berak's vehicle. It rolled over and the 22-year-old was arrested.

Earlier, Berak told officers at the Lapeer County jail he was "God" and came to break out one of his "sons."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A court-appointed attorney said Berak has a history of mental health problems and is under psychiatric care.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video