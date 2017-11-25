National Politics

Coast Guard commander fined after killing Alaska brown bear

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 11:12 AM

KODIAK, Alaska

The commanding officer of Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak was fined after pleading guilty to a noncriminal charge for shooting a brown bear out of season.

Kodiak Daily Mirror reports Mark Morin was fined $310 after authorities say he accidentally shot the bear while attempting to scare it off during an elk hunting trip in September.

Morin expressed remorse for the action that he described as an unfortunate accident. He says he wished it never happened.

Authorities say Morin was at a cabin on Afognak Island when four bears approached.

Morin says he fired a warning shot that didn't faze the bears, so he fired again. A third shot struck a cub, killing the bear.

