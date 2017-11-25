National Politics

Lawmaker wants stronger, broader policy against harassment

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 09:42 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

SANTA FE, N.M.

A New Mexico lawmaker says the Legislature should overhaul and expand its harassment policy.

Republican Rep. Kelly Fajardo of Belen says mandating training is pointless without a strong and enforceable policy that protects lobbyists, vendors and visitors in addition to lawmakers and staff.

Fajardo wrote legislative leaders to call for a broader and stronger harassment policy as statehouses nationwide grapple with allegations of sexual misconduct.

New Mexico legislative leaders have already begun a review of workplace harassment guidelines and preventative training, and lawmakers are likely to under prevention training for the first time in more than a decade.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The current policy outlines steps for confronting and investigating sexual misconduct among lawmakers, legislative staff, lobbyists, vendors and others.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video