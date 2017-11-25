National Politics

Police tried to pull teen over just before fatal house crash

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 11:21 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

RALEIGH, N.C.

Police in North Carolina say they tried to pull a teenager over for speeding just moments before his car crashed into a home, killing a man inside.

Raleigh police said the officer backed off the traffic stop and did not chase 19-year-old Etgar Edva Bautista-Montoya because department policy prohibits chases for traffic offenses.

Authorities say Bautista-Montoya then crashed into the Raleigh home, killing 42-year-old Anthony Joseph Gaines. Three children in the home were not hurt.

Police said in a statement that Bautista-Montoya is charged with driving while intoxicated and felony death by motor vehicle. It wasn't known if he had a lawyer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Two other people were in Bautista-Montoya's car but were not hurt.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video