National Politics

Ethics Commission investigating revisions to police report

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 06:24 PM

BOSTON

Massachusetts' Ethics Commission has launched an investigation into the former boss of Massachusetts State Police's ordering of troopers to scrub embarrassing information in a police report about a judge's daughter.

The head of the state police union confirmed to The Boston Globe that ethics investigators have interviewed the two troopers who say Former Police Superintendent Richard McKeon ordered them to alter the police report. McKeon and his chief deputy abruptly retired earlier this month after the troopers filed lawsuits against him.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and the new State Police Superintendent Col. Kerry Gilpin have also separately said that they are investigating the incident.

The judge's daughter was arrested when she failed sobriety tests after a traffic crash. Alli Bibaud (BEE'-boh) pleaded guilty this month to drunken driving and negligent operation charges.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video