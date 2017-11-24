National Politics

Governor signs special session bills, vetoes 2

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 05:13 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

HELENA, Mont.

Gov. Steve Bullock has signed six bills passed during the special legislative session, vetoed two and allowed three to become law without his signature.

The bills he signed Friday included one to temporarily suspend contributions to a judge's retirement system, another to temporarily suspended payments to a state employee health care plan and one to charge a management fee on some Montana State Fund investments. He also signed bills that would end some school block grants, transfer money to the state fire fund and allow the state to auction off liquor licenses.

He vetoed a bill that would authorize state employee furloughs and allowed three budget bills sponsored by Republicans to become law without his signature.

Last week's special session was called to address a projected $227 million budget shortfall.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video