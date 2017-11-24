National Politics

Little Rock police open investigation after complaints

The Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Little Rock Police say an internal investigation is underway after authorities received complaints that a current police recruit had posted a racial slur on his personal Facebook page four years ago.

The police department responded Friday to a letter sent by the Little Rock Black Police Officers Association, which called for the investigation and for the recruit to be removed from the current training class.

Police say they're also looking into a "negative photograph" that was posted on the wall of the downtown police station that includes a drawing of a person pointing a gun at a person who appears to be kneeling with hands cuffed behind the back. The image includes the words "Don't touch our glass."

Police say the internal investigation is expected to be completed next week.

