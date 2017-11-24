Troopers identify skier killed in avalanche

National Politics

ANCHORAGE, Alaska

Alaska authorities have released the name of a skier who died in an avalanche.

Alaska State Troopers say 60-year-old Randall Bergt of Anchorage was killed in the avalanche earlier this week.

Troopers say they were notified around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday of the avalanche in the Hatcher Pass area in which a skier was missing. Hatcher Pass is a glacial valley near Wasilla, Alaska, that's a favorite with recreational skiers and snowboarders.

Medical and rescue crews were dispatched to the scene. At the time of the avalanche, three skiers had been in the area.

The missing skier was found but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

