Troopers identify skier killed in avalanche

Alaska authorities have released the name of a skier who died in an avalanche.
Alaska State Troopers say 60-year-old Randall Bergt of Anchorage was killed in the avalanche earlier this week.
Troopers say they were notified around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday of the avalanche in the Hatcher Pass area in which a skier was missing. Hatcher Pass is a glacial valley near Wasilla, Alaska, that's a favorite with recreational skiers and snowboarders.
Medical and rescue crews were dispatched to the scene. At the time of the avalanche, three skiers had been in the area.
Never miss a local story.
The missing skier was found but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.
Comments