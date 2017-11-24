National Politics

Veterans court studied for 4 north central Indiana counties

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017

KOKOMO, Ind.

Howard County officials say they hope to establish a court where military veterans from four counties can receive treatment or enter a diversion program rather than go to jail for offenses.

The Kokomo Tribune reports the court would allow qualifying offenders Cass, Fulton, Howard and Miami counties to enter a pretrial diversion program that, if completed, could result in criminal charges being dismissed.

Howard Superior Court Judge Brant Parry, who would oversee the veterans court, said the county began studying its feasibility after learning in September that state judicial officials wanted a veterans court in every judicial district. The four counties comprise Indiana Judicial District 8, and none currently has a veterans court, which are common elsewhere for connecting veterans to services that divert them from the criminal justice system.

