Boat listing in North Carolina river sparks complaints

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 11:47 AM

CAMDEN, N.C.

A large cruising boat listing to its left in a North Carolina river has drawn calls and complaints, but the U.S. Coast Guard says the boat isn't causing a problem.

The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reports the boat is in the Pasquotank River.

Petty Officer Second Class Frederick Lamm said the boat's operator said he apparently acquired the "Eager Miss" in Virginia and planned to cruise in it to Elizabeth City, but it ran aground at the river's mouth in the summer and began taking on water. It's currently moored in the river.

Authorities say that despite complaints, the operator isn't violating any laws and the boat itself isn't a pollution hazard or a threat to navigation.

Lamm said the operator is hoping to get the boat operational again.

