National Politics

Marana releases info on investigation; officers fired, quit

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 11:38 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MARANA, Ariz.

The Marana Police Department has released more information about an internal investigation that resulted in one officer being fired and criminally charged and three others quitting their jobs.

Media outlets report that police officials in the Tucson suburb on Friday released details of the investigation into alleged improper use of a computer database and allegedly having sex while on duty.

The officer who was fired in October is 31-year-old Dionysius Cazares,. She was pleaded not guilty to computer tampering charges accusing her of accessing a computer or computer system to obtain confidential information while off duty.

The other three officers resigned in October and November.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video