National Politics

Florida lawyer John Morgan will skip race for governor

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 10:10 AM

TALLLAHASSEE, Fla.

Well-known attorney John Morgan says he's not running for Florida governor.

Morgan for months has flirted with the possibility of seeking the Democratic nomination for the 2018 race. But Morgan tweeted on Friday that after spending Thanksgiving with his family that "I can't muster the enthusiasm to run for the nomination."

Morgan added in a subsequent tweet that he was changing parties to an independent and "if I ever ran" it would be as an independent.

The Orlando attorney is known for colorful outbursts, but could have been a formidable candidate. He is wealthy due to the success of his law firm Morgan & Morgan and he appears in a steady stream of radio and television ads for his firm.

Morgan used his own money to help pass a constitutional amendment allowing the use of medical marijuana.

