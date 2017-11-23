National Politics

Anglers win access to stretch of Weber River

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 04:00 PM

OGDEN, Utah

Anglers scored a key legal victory when the Utah Supreme Court ruled that a one-mile stretch of the Weber River will remain open even where it winds through private property.

The Standard-Examiner in Ogden reports that the Tuesday ruling found the stretch is "navigable water" because people used it float railroad ties and mine timbers about a century ago.

The Utah Stream Access Coalition had worked to get access since 2010. Coalition president Kris Olson said in a statement the ruling ensures rivers that are part of the state's heritage are secured for future generations.

Private landowners on the other side of the legal battle argued the waters aren't "navigable" because they were never used for passenger travel.

The coalition says it hopes the ruling sets a precedence for other water bodies in the state.

