Police to target shoppers abusing handicapped parking spots

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Police will be patrolling the parking lots of Illinois shopping malls this holiday weekend to ticket people illegally parking in spaces reserved for people with disabilities.

Secretary of State Jesse White says the patrols will start on the busy post-Thanksgiving shopping day known as Black Friday. Secretary of State Police will target malls in Chicago and its suburbs as well as Peoria, Rockford and Schaumburg.

White says the mission is to be sure accessible parking spaces are available to people who need them.

He says parking illegally in a space could mean a hefty fine or possible suspension of a driver's license. White says that "if you don't belong there, don't park there."

Drivers caught misusing a disabled parking placard also face potential fines or suspensions.

