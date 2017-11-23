National Politics

22K Nevada residents sign up for health insurance so far

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 02:42 PM

LAS VEGAS

Federal health officials say more than 22,500 people in Nevada have signed up for insurance through the online marketplace in the first two and a half weeks of open enrollment.

The Healthcare.gov marketplace run by the U.S. government under the Affordable Care Act allows those who don't get insurance through their employer or government programs to shop and sign up for private coverage online.

More than 89,000 Nevada residents used the marketplace to get 2017 insurance.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Wednesday that 22,517 Nevada residents signed up for 2018 coverage from Nov. 1 through Saturday.

That doesn't include people who had coverage this year and automatically re-enrolled in their same plan.

President Donald Trump's administration has cut the enrollment window by half this year, allowing people only until Dec. 15 to sign up for coverage.

