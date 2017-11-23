National Politics

Rep. Stringer leaving Upstate House district after 10 years

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 02:42 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

GREER, S.C.

One of the South Carolina House's conservative voices is leaving after 10 years.

Rep. Tommy Stringer said he has accomplished much of what he wanted since he was first elected in 2008, but decided after some reflection he was ready to leave.

Stringer says he considers his biggest accomplishments to include the creation of a state Inspector General to investigate fraud, the merging of several state agencies under a new Department of Administration and the shortening of the legislative session.

The Republican from Landrum says he wishes he could have done more to simplify the tax code and expand school choice.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stringer says he also is worried about what he calls "a childlike America enamored by a glittery virtual reality."

Stringer represents parts of Greer, Taylors and Blue Ridge.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video