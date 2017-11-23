The Latest: Tucson police: Argument preceded fatal shooting

The Latest on a Tucson homicide (all times local):
12:50 p.m.
Tucson police say a homicide victim was involved in an argument with other people before he was fatally shot on a midtown street Thursday morning.
Sgt. Pete Dugan says the victim was a man in his 30s. His identity hasn't been released.
Never miss a local story.
Dugan says detectives with the Police Department's gang investigations unit responded to the scene because of gang affiliations of the victim and his known associates.
Dugan called the killing "really a senseless crime on a day when everybody is supposed to be giving thanks for what they have and spending time with family."
Dugan says witnesses saw the man in an argument and then heard a gunshot. The other people then ran away and Dugan says no one has been arrested.
Responding officers found several people performing CPR on the victim. Dugan says officers then began performing CPR while using their first-aid kits until Fire Department personnel arrived and took over.
The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The incident occurred near North Alvernon Way and East Third Street.
___
11:25 a.m.
A Tucson Police Department spokesman says the victim of a homicide under investigation Thursday was a man who was shot.
Sgt. Pete Dugan also says nobody is in custody.
Responding officers found the victim and he was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The incident occurred in midtown Tucson near North Alvernon Way and East Third Street.
___
11:05 a.m.
Tucson police say a person is dead in what's being called a homicide.
Responding officers found the victim late Thursday morning in midtown Tucson. The person was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The incident occurred near North Alvernon Way and East Third Street.
No additional information was released and police say they'd like to hear from anyone with information.
Comments