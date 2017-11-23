National Politics

The Latest: Tucson police: Argument preceded fatal shooting

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 01:55 PM

TUCSON, Ariz.

The Latest on a Tucson homicide (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Tucson police say a homicide victim was involved in an argument with other people before he was fatally shot on a midtown street Thursday morning.

Sgt. Pete Dugan says the victim was a man in his 30s. His identity hasn't been released.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dugan says detectives with the Police Department's gang investigations unit responded to the scene because of gang affiliations of the victim and his known associates.

Dugan called the killing "really a senseless crime on a day when everybody is supposed to be giving thanks for what they have and spending time with family."

Dugan says witnesses saw the man in an argument and then heard a gunshot. The other people then ran away and Dugan says no one has been arrested.

Responding officers found several people performing CPR on the victim. Dugan says officers then began performing CPR while using their first-aid kits until Fire Department personnel arrived and took over.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The incident occurred near North Alvernon Way and East Third Street.

___

11:25 a.m.

A Tucson Police Department spokesman says the victim of a homicide under investigation Thursday was a man who was shot.

Sgt. Pete Dugan also says nobody is in custody.

Responding officers found the victim and he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The incident occurred in midtown Tucson near North Alvernon Way and East Third Street.

___

11:05 a.m.

Tucson police say a person is dead in what's being called a homicide.

Responding officers found the victim late Thursday morning in midtown Tucson. The person was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The incident occurred near North Alvernon Way and East Third Street.

No additional information was released and police say they'd like to hear from anyone with information.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video