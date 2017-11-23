National Politics

Man shot by police leads officers on a high speed chase

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 10:17 AM

UNION, S.C.

Investigators say a man who was shot by a police officer led other officers on a high-speed chase through two counties in South Carolina.

Union County Sheriff David Taylor said 29-year-old James Kershaw eventually pulled over, but deputies had to break his window to take him into custody after he lost a lot of blood.

Authorities say Kershaw was shot in the shoulder around 2 a.m. Thursday during a struggle as Spartanburg police officers tried to remove him from a stolen car. He was also wanted on a parole violation.

Investigators say Kershaw was able to drive off after being shot.

WPSA-TV reports that Kershaw was released from the hospital and is now in the Spartanburg County jail.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.

