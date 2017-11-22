National Politics

Georgia official faces DUI charge; moonshine found in car

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 07:14 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MONTICELLO, Ga.

A state official faces two separate investigations after police said he drove drunk with more than a dozen jars of moonshine in his car.

WSB-TV reports Georgia Department of Natural Resources Deputy Commissioner Walter Rabon Jr. is on administrative leave after he crashed his Corvette in Jasper County on Sunday. Sheriff Donnie Pope says Rabon faces charges of DUI and failure to maintain lane.

A trooper said Rabon's eyes were bloodshot and watery and he could smell alcohol on him. The police report indicates Rabon said he only had two drinks but the trooper said he blew .146 — well over the legal limit. Troopers say Rabon said he swerved to avoid a deer

The officer says he found nine jars of moonshine in Rabon's car. Five more had been smashed in the crash.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Department of Revenue and the DNR is investigating.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video