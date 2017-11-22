National Politics

AG to represent Evers in lawsuit despite conflict

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 04:22 PM

MADISON, Wis.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker ordered the state Department of Justice on Wednesday to represent schools Superintendent Tony Evers in a lawsuit alleging Evers is illegally writing education regulations without Walker's permission, even though the agency believes Evers is overstepping his authority.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported Wednesday that Walker ordered DOJ attorneys to replace Department of Public Instruction attorney Ryan Nilsestuen.

Walker issued the order even though DOJ Legal Services Administrator David Meany told Nilsestuen that Attorney General Brad Schimel believes Evers needs the governor's position to write administrative rules and there's no legal basis to argue otherwise.

Evers is one of more than a dozen Democrats running or considering a run against Walker in 2018. Walker spokesman Tom Evenson didn't immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

