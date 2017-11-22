National Politics

Keno vote recount results in tie for Rochester, a no go

November 22, 2017 01:20 PM

ROCHESTER, N.H.

A recount of a New Hampshire city's vote on whether to approve the electronic bingo game keno has resulted in a tie, meaning it's a no go.

The Nov. 7 ballot question for Rochester and other cities was whether to allow keno sales in state-licensed bars and restaurants. Money would be raised to help fund full-day kindergarten. Rochester initially approved the measure by one vote.

City Clerk Kelly Walters tells Foster's Daily Democrat state law requires a 50-percent-plus one vote to pass. Voters had to completely color in the oval representing a "yes" or "no" vote, but Wednesday's recount determined that didn't always happen, so that changed at least a couple of votes.

Seven cities have approved keno.

