FILE- In this April 26, 2016 file photo, Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales discusses an officer-involved shooting in Albuquerque, N. M. The sheriff of New Mexico's most populous county will not require his deputies to use body cameras because he says the media would use the video to unfairly criticize the officers. Gonzales said Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, that the video "gives a lopsided, one-sided story."
National Politics

New Mexico sheriff says body cam video unfair to officers

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 01:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

The sheriff of New Mexico's most populous county will not require his deputies to use body cameras because he says the media would use the footage to unfairly criticize the officers.

Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales told KOAT-TV in a story published Tuesday that the video "gives a lopsided, one-sided story, which I think is a disservice to the whole community."

His stance has drawn criticism from the American Civil Liberties Union and the New Mexico Foundation of Open Government.

Bernalillo deputies have been involved in nine shootings in the last four months.

Greg Williams of the open government foundation says body camera footage often justifies police actions by showing if proper procedures were followed.

He says the video becomes a teaching tool if it shows mistakes by officers.

