New Mexico sheriff says body cam video unfair to officers

FILE- In this April 26, 2016 file photo, Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales discusses an officer-involved shooting in Albuquerque, N. M. The sheriff of New Mexico's most populous county will not require his deputies to use body cameras because he says the media would use the video to unfairly criticize the officers. Gonzales said Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, that the video "gives a lopsided, one-sided story." Mary Hudetz, File AP Photo