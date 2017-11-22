Prescott Valley offers reward for gun misplaced by chief

Prescott Valley is offering a $500 reward for the safe return of Police Chief Bryan Jarrell's missing handgun.
The department's announcement of the reward follows its earlier disclosure that Jarrell said he last had the gun on Nov. 9 but didn't realize it was lost until four days later.
According to Jarrell, he accidentally left the handgun in a restroom stall while he was changing clothes. He had just finished attending a town council meeting at the Prescott Valley Public Library.
"As chief of police, I take full responsibility for my negligent actions that resulted in the misplacing of my service weapon," Jarrell said Tuesday in a post on the department's Facebook page. "I have never experienced this type of incident in my 33-year career."
Town Manager Larry Tarkowski said the incident is under investigation and declined to comment on whether the chief could face disciplinary action.
"It would be premature to go ahead and really get into a discussion about that," Tarkowski said. But he acknowledged there would likely be "repercussions."
He added that Jarrell has always been a "stellar" officer.
The department-issued handgun is a black, Glock 19 9mm. The serial number is YHC 944.
The department says anyone with information about the missing handgun can contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.
