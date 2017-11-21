National Politics

Hunters asked to step up game meat donation as holidays near

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 11:04 PM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine wildlife officials are encouraging hunters in the state to consider donating game meat to the hungry as Thanksgiving nears.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is asking hunters to participate in the Hunters for the Hungry program. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry uses the program to distribute game meat donations to food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.

The program is accepting donations of deer, moose and bear meat. The main hunting seasons for those animals all end on Saturday. The program also takes road kill donations as long as the meat isn't damaged.

Hunters interested in participating in the program are encouraged to call 207-287-7513.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video