Virginia's most populous county launches body camera program

November 21, 2017 01:24 PM

FAIRFAX, Va.

Virginia's most populous county has unanimously approved a pilot program for police officers to wear body cameras.

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the program Tuesday for its police force, following the recommendations of an ad hoc commission that has suggested numerous reforms at the agency.

The program will launch in early 2018 in the county's Mount Vernon and Mason district stations.

Officers will be expected to activate the cameras during most interactions with the public, including searches, traffic stops and calls for service.

The camera provider, Axon, is providing the cameras for free during the pilot program, which will last three to six months. Still, the county expects about $685,000 in startup costs.

More than 1 million people live in Fairfax County.

