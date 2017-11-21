Council approves audit of court-appointed police monitor

The Albuquerque City Council has authorized an audit of the court-appointed monitor overseeing reform efforts for the city's police department.
The council on Monday approved a resolution to appropriate $25,000 to the city's Office of the Internal Audit to review the work by James Ginger.
The city hired Ginger in January 2015 after a federal judge appointed him as an independent monitor under the settlement reached between Albuquerque and the U.S. Department of Justice.
As of June 2017, the city has paid ginger more than $3 million.
City attorney Jessica Hernandez tells KRQE-TV that the audit will help the council determine a budget for Ginger moving forward.
The action comes a week after a federal judge dismissed the city's motion claiming that Ginger was bias against the police department.
