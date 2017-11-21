Wilmington police chief officially sworn in

National Politics

WILMINGTON, Del.

Wilmington's chief of police has been officially sworn in months after stepping into the role.

Chief Robert Tracy took an oath of service in a ceremony Monday.

Tracy has been on the job since April but was required to be certified by the Delaware Council on Police Training before being sworn in. The News Journal reports he completed an exam Oct. 26 and has met all the requirements to be a certified police officer in Delaware, as he once was in New York and Chicago.

He is joining the department at a time Wilmington is seeing record gun violence. WDEL reports the city has had 30 murders and more than 180 shooting victims this year.

