Jail changes protocol after state report on inmate overdose

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 04:24 AM

ASHEVILLE, N.C.

A state regulatory agency has found that a North Carolina county jail's staffers were deficient in their handling of an inmate who died of an apparent methamphetamine overdose.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that a North Carolina Division of Health Service Regulation report released late last month found that 34-year-old Michele Quantele Smiley wasn't placed on a four-times-an-hour observation watch. Smiley had been picked up on a probation violation Oct. 6 and died later that day.

Buncombe County Sheriff Van Duncan says the department is making protocol changes, including training and taking inmates who report having ingested substances to the hospital for assessment.

Lawyers for Smiley's family sent a $3 million settlement proposal to the county Nov. 15, seeking $500,000 for each of Smiley's six children.

