Police: Man posed as deliveryman in attempted home invasion

The New York Police Department has released surveillance video of an attempted home invasion in Queens.
WCBS-TV reports three suspects targeted a home in Jamaica Sunday. Police say one suspect knocked on the homeowner's door with a package, posing as a deliveryman. When the homeowner opened the door the man tried to force his way into the house.
Authorities say the man was able to push the man away. Police say a second suspect fired a pellet gun at the man before both men ran away. Officials say the two suspects fled with a third suspect in a car.
Police continue to investigate.
