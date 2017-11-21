National Politics

Police: Man posed as deliveryman in attempted home invasion

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 01:08 AM

NEW YORK

The New York Police Department has released surveillance video of an attempted home invasion in Queens.

WCBS-TV reports three suspects targeted a home in Jamaica Sunday. Police say one suspect knocked on the homeowner's door with a package, posing as a deliveryman. When the homeowner opened the door the man tried to force his way into the house.

Authorities say the man was able to push the man away. Police say a second suspect fired a pellet gun at the man before both men ran away. Officials say the two suspects fled with a third suspect in a car.

Police continue to investigate.

