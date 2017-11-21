National Politics

US Census Bureau to conduct census test in RI

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The U.S. Census Bureau will conduct the nation's only "end-to-end" census test in Rhode Island next year.

The Providence Journal reports it is unclear why Providence County was selected as the testing ground for the upcoming census in 2020. But redistricting expert Kimball Brace says the test will help the state see how close it is to losing a seat in the House of Representatives.

Brace says the state is about 5,500 people away from becoming a single district state. If it happens, it would be the first time the state was down to one representative since the nation was formed.

Brace estimates the bureau will hire about 1,800 census takers and supervisors for the test in 2018.

