Officials vote to reinstate town manager

Officials in a Rhode Island town have voted to reinstate their town manager whose appointment was voided by a judge.
WPRI-TV reports the East Greenwich Town Council voted 3-2 to re-appoint Gayle Corrigan Monday night. The council also reconfirmed actions such as hirings and firings taken at Corrigan's request since June.
A Superior Court judge previously ruled that the process of appointing Corrigan as town manager violated the state's open meetings law.
Council President Suzanne Cienki tells the station she supports Corrigan's re-appointment. Still, she says the position is temporary as the council plans to search for a permanent town manager.
Democratic councilman Mark Schwager says Corrigan should step aside to restore public faith in government.
