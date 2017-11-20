National Politics

Indiana BMV branches closed Thursday, Friday for holiday

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 06:46 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

INDIANAPOLIS

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is reminding customers that its license branches will be closed two days this week in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The BMV says all of its license branches across Indiana will be closed both Thursday and Friday for the holiday.

But the state agency says its branches will resume their regularly scheduled business hours on Saturday.

A complete list of BMV branch locations and hours is available at myBMV.com. Customers can also complete transactions online at that web address.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video