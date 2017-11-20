National Politics

Vegas police: Girl killed, boy hospitalized after stabbings

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 02:50 PM

LAS VEGAS

Police are investigating after a girl was found dead and a teenage male was injured when both were stabbed at a south Las Vegas hotel.

Las Vegas police Officer Jay Rivera said officers were called to the extended-stay hotel Monday morning and found the two minors in a room.

The girl had been stabbed to death and the boy was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Rivera did not have details about their ages, whether the boy and girl were related or if they were living at the hotel.

He did not have any information about whether homicide detectives have a suspect in the stabbings.

