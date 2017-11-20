National Politics

2 apprehended by Border Patrol after entering US from Canada

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 02:42 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

DERBY, Vt.

The U.S. Border Patrol says two Mexican nationals were taken into custody after illegally entering Vermont from Quebec just east of the village of Derby.

The Mexican nationals, a husband and wife whose names were not released, were taken into custody Saturday evening after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police saw two people carrying large backpacks enter the United States.

A short-time later, Border Patrol agents stopped a southbound car on Interstate 91 that contained four people, including the two spotted crossing the border and two U.S. citizens from North Carolina who were initially charged with human smuggling, but later released. Agents did seize their car. The Mexican citizens will be deported.

Last month, agents arrested 15 people in the same area who had just entered illegally from Canada.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video