2 apprehended by Border Patrol after entering US from Canada

The U.S. Border Patrol says two Mexican nationals were taken into custody after illegally entering Vermont from Quebec just east of the village of Derby.
The Mexican nationals, a husband and wife whose names were not released, were taken into custody Saturday evening after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police saw two people carrying large backpacks enter the United States.
A short-time later, Border Patrol agents stopped a southbound car on Interstate 91 that contained four people, including the two spotted crossing the border and two U.S. citizens from North Carolina who were initially charged with human smuggling, but later released. Agents did seize their car. The Mexican citizens will be deported.
Last month, agents arrested 15 people in the same area who had just entered illegally from Canada.
Comments