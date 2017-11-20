The Latest: New Mexico Democrats mandate harassment training

The Latest on concerns about sexual harassment in New Mexico state politics (all times local):
1:40 p.m.
The Democratic Party of New Mexico says its political candidates will need to complete sexual harassment prevention training to receive campaign support from the party in 2018 elections.
State Democratic Party Chairman Richard Ellenberg on Monday announced the training requirement in response to decade-old allegations of harassment of women filed against state Sen. Michael Padilla and incidents beyond New Mexico.
Padilla denies the prior accusations and is resisting calls to end his campaign for lieutenant governor by gubernatorial candidates including U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Ellenberg said training will cover situations of sexual violence, harassment, bullying and differential treatment of men and women. He says candidates who do not complete training will be denied access to the party's voter database as well as communications support.
A rising star in the Democratic Party who has garnered national attention for tackling poverty in New Mexico is fighting for his political future amid decade-old allegations he sexually harassed women.
Democratic state Sen. Michael Padilla is facing calls to drop his bid for New Mexico lieutenant governor after The Associated Press began asking elected officials about the cases.
Two federal lawsuits say Padilla harassed women while managing an Albuquerque emergency call center in 2006.
The city ended up settling claims linked to a sexually hostile work environment. Padilla has long denied the accusations.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who's running for New Mexico governor, said last week that Padilla should exit the lieutenant governor race because of the old cases.
At least two female political leaders have pulled endorsements.
