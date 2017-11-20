National Politics

Judge orders Flint council into private talks over water

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 02:42 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

DETROIT

A federal judge has ordered Flint City Council members to meet with mediators in a Detroit courthouse to try to reach a long-term agreement over water.

Council members appeared in Judge David Lawson's courtroom Monday asking for another week to make a decision on a possible 30-year contract with Great Lakes Water Authority. At the same time, Gov. Rick Snyder's administration urged the judge to allow Flint's mayor to bypass the council and sign the deal.

Lawson isn't ready to do that. He says council members are "taking this seriously." Five new members were recently elected.

The judge ordered council members into private meetings. He says he still plans to do something later Monday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Flint switched to Great Lakes Water Authority in 2015 when Snyder acknowledged a lead crisis.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video