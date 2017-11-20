National Politics

Omaha VA official acknowledges longtime use of waiting lists

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 01:05 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

OMAHA, Neb.

Officials have acknowledged that secret waiting lists for psychotherapy appointments at Omaha's U.S. Veterans Affairs Department hospital were used far longer than previously reported.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that a VA investigation dated Sept. 30, 2015, says the lists were used as far back as 2006 and were still used after the VA prohibited them in 2010 and after a 2014 scandal that eventually showed chronic delays, false paperwork and secret lists at VA hospitals across the nation.

The World-Herald reported last month the discovery of a separate, unauthorized Omaha list earlier this year.

VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System Director Don Burman told the newspaper the VA made changes after the 2015 investigation. But he says some problems weren't fixed properly, allowing use of a waiting list to recur.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video