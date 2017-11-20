Omaha VA official acknowledges longtime use of waiting lists

Officials have acknowledged that secret waiting lists for psychotherapy appointments at Omaha's U.S. Veterans Affairs Department hospital were used far longer than previously reported.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that a VA investigation dated Sept. 30, 2015, says the lists were used as far back as 2006 and were still used after the VA prohibited them in 2010 and after a 2014 scandal that eventually showed chronic delays, false paperwork and secret lists at VA hospitals across the nation.
The World-Herald reported last month the discovery of a separate, unauthorized Omaha list earlier this year.
VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System Director Don Burman told the newspaper the VA made changes after the 2015 investigation. But he says some problems weren't fixed properly, allowing use of a waiting list to recur.
