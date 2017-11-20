Texas officials investigating in-custody inmate death

Texas law enforcement officials are investigating the death of an inmate who died while in a northeast Texas jail.
The Texarkana Texas Police Department released a statement saying Juan Cordova-Sanchez of Nash was taken to an area hospital after losing consciousness at the Bi-State Jail on Saturday.
Cordova-Sanchez was booked into the jail Saturday after attempting to flag down a passing Texarkana, Arkansas, police officer and then fleeing the scene. The officer pursued Cordova-Sanchez as he drove away. Cordova-Sanchez called 911 and indicated that he may be injured.
The release says the 26-year-old went into cardiac arrest while in the jail and that he later died at the hospital.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the death. Autopsy results are pending.
