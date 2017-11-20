National Politics

Report: Hunger in Rhode Island on the rise

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 10:11 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A new report on hunger in Rhode Island says it's on the rise, and the problem-plagued launch of a new state computer system is hindering enrollment in the food stamp program.

The report released Monday by the Rhode Island Community Food Bank cites a U.S. Census Bureau survey for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It says 6.1 percent of households in the state reported "very low food security," or hunger, from 2014 to 2016. That's up from 4.6 percent from 2011 to 2013.

The report says access to food stamps has been blocked and delayed by last year's launch of the new eligibility system, known as RI Bridges.

The report says food stamp enrollment dropped by more than 12 percent, from 169,373 people in July 2016 to 148,179 in July 2017.

