2 charged after man died from septic shock due to bed sores

November 20, 2017

BARRE, Vt.

A Vermont man and his companion have been charged with manslaughter and Medicare fraud after authorities say his severely disabled son died of septic shock from infected bed sores in which his skin was "rotting away."

Fifty-one-year-old Jeffrey Kittredge and 42-year-old Jennifer Cote, of Montpelier, pleaded not guilty last week to charges in the July 2016 death of 20-year-old Jeffrey A. Kittredge II.

They are free on bail. There are no attorneys listed for either Kittredge or Cote.

The Times Argus reports Kittredge and Cote were caregivers who received federal benefits for carling for the man, who suffered from spina bifida and a brain development birth defect and needed 24-hour care.

He was hospitalized with bed sores in early 2016, but the elder Kittredge told authorities he felt the sores had been getting better.

