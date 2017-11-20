Spokane weighs measure for 'fair chance' hiring

The Spokane City Council is weighing legislation that it would make it easier for someone with a criminal record to be hired.
KUOW-FM reports that if the proposed ordinance is approved, employers in Spokane won't be able to use criminal conviction or arrest records to make employment decisions until a potential employee has been interviewed.
The proposed ordinance, set to be discussed at Monday's council meeting, also says employers in Spokane can't advertise job openings in a way that excludes anyone with a criminal history. Employers, however, would be able to consider criminal records if the conviction is related to significant job duties.
Spokane County Commissioners last month voted to remove questions about criminal history from county job applications.
Job applications with the city of Spokane haven't included questions about criminal history since 2014.
